Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie goes unopposed after stellar coordination of Dr. Bawumia Campaign

Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Effiduase Asokore

After orchestrating a flawless campaign as the coordinator for Dr. Bawumia, Effiduase Asokore's incumbent MP, Dr Ayew Afriyie, has achieved another milestone by going unopposed in his constituency.

Known for its past contentious primaries, Effiduase Asokore now enjoys newfound peace under Dr. Ayew Afriyie's dynamic leadership.



As the nomination period closed on December 25, Dr. Ayew Afriyie stood as the sole candidate, receiving overwhelming endorsements from high-profile personalities, including Chiefs and religious leaders. This remarkable accomplishment follows his stellar coordination of activities during the DMB Campaign in the region.



Dr. Ayew, widely expected to lead the party's national campaign, has transformed Effiduase Asokore since his election as MP, turning a once-troublesome constituency in the Ashanti Region into a symbol of stability and positive change.



Why Akufo-Addo praised Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie for his role in the success of Kumawu by-election



Earlier this year, President Akufo-Addo praised Member of Parliament for Affiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, for his contribution to the organization of the Kumawu by-election, which saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain its seat.



Before the death of the former Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, there had been internal issues between the District Chief Executive, party executives and Basoah.

The council nominated Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie to ensure the effective organization of the party and to mend the cracks that had formed.



This decision was based on the party's belief in his ability to unite the feuding parties and ensure peace before the party's primaries.



Following this, President Akufo-Addo commended him for his organizational skills throughout the electioneering period to the day of the polls.



