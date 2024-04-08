Dr. Nduom gifts first batch of students from his university $1,000 each on their graduation

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom is the founder of the Nduom School of Business and Technology

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT), fulfilled a promise to the first batch of students of the institution by granting each $1,000 upon their graduation.

During the school's inaugural graduation and third matriculation ceremony at their Ayensudo campus, each of the initial eight students admitted to NSBT received the cash award over the weekend.



This gesture marked the graduation of NSBT's first cohort of 25 students, with the admission of 90 new students.



Of the graduating class, comprising eight females and 17 males, two achieved first-class honours, 12 attained second-class upper, nine secured second-class lower, and two obtained third-class honours.



Originally intending to provide seed money for small business ventures while studying, Dr. Nduom explained that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this plan.



"Some of you graduates may recall that I made a promise to the first eight students who came here to start our institution. And that promise was to give you some money as capital to start a business while you are here on campus. That did not happen, so today after you receive your degree, each one of you, the eight students, will receive $1000 in cash," he stated at the graduation ceremony.



Addressing the graduates, he urged them to invest the money wisely, emphasizing productive measures over transient pleasures.

"I don't want you to use the money for drinking and eating, but to find productive measures to start a business or invest the money for the future," he said.



Dr. Nduom reassured the graduates of the institute's commitment to ensuring their successful employment and urged them to maintain close ties with the institution.



The Rector of NSBT, Rev. Prof. Daniel Adjepong Nyarko, highlighted the school's efforts in forming partnerships with international universities, particularly in the USA.



A representative from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission encouraged graduates to apply their education towards solving societal problems and securing employment, emphasizing the versatility of their learned skills.



GA/DO



