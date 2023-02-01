Dr. Nduom is suffering because I cursed him after he wronged me – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor , Founder, and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party

Madam Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has confessed that she is the one behind the suffering of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

The farmer cum politician disclosed that she invoked prayers against Dr Nduom because he took her for a fool and ridiculed her.



According to Madam Donkor, the reason why she did that was that Nduom breached his part of an agreement the two of them reached in 2013 and retrieved a Tundra he [Nhuom] had given her.



The Toyota Tundra was an issue of contention between Madam Akua Donkor and Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the then flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) after the December 7th Presidential and Parliamentary election.



According to the PPP, the truck was given to Madam Akua Donkor to help her campaign for the party during the 2012 elections.



Madam Akua Donkor, on the other hand, claimed that the car was given to her as her property in exchange for the votes of her supporters after the electoral commission disqualified her from running in the presidential election on December 7th.



She told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that she prayed to God to help her deal with Dr Nduom, and she believes her prayers were answered.

She alleged that Dr Nduom asked her to peddle falsehoods about the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and because she refused, he took them from me.



” Dr Nduom wanted me to peddle lies for him, and I refused. I refused because I had a covenant with God that I would never tell lies. He then instructed people to go and tow the car from my official residence.”



Madam Donkor added that she had to withdraw the case at the Police station after she discovered it was Dr Nduom who had the car towed.



However, to her surprise, Dr Nduom dragged her to court, claiming she [Donkor] had refused to hand over the cars to the car to him.



Madam Donkor said she got infuriated because Dr Nduom was attacking her through her party, and so she prayed that God would deal with it.



”I cursed Dr Nduom and said he would face trouble for what he did to me. He is now in darkness for what he did to me. My curse against Dr Nfuom is working. He is facing troubles because of what he did to me.”