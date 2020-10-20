Dr Nsiah-Asare donates to support Akufo-Addo’s re-election

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has donated items to the Atwima-Kwanwoma constituency in support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid on December 7, 2020.

Dr Nsiah-Asare donated five motorbikes and 10 bales of clothes on Sunday, October 18, 2020, to assist New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team in the constituency.



The motorbikes are expected to assist the campaign team in their activities.



During the presentation of the items, which coincided with the launch of electoral area campaign team, Dr Nsiah-Asare asked Ghanaians to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP on December 7.



He said the election is a "thank you vote" for President Akufo-Addo to have “4More2DoMore” for Ghanaians.



“Ghanaians who want Ghana to progress should vote and retain the New Patriotic Party because the NDC is known for retrogression as everyone witnessed under the previous government,” he said.

He said Akufo-Addo’s policies such as the One District One Factory, Free SHS, One Village One Dam, One Constituency One Ambulance, the unprecedented COVID-19 relief interventions like free electricity and water, and the able leadership to contain pandemic have been recognised by the globe.



He also said the payment of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) claims arrears accrued under the erstwhile Johns Mahama administration have been cleared by the current administration.







He stressed that the NHIS already covers Primary Health Care which is currently being promised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“NDC campaigned in 2008 election on ‘one-time premium’ but for 8 years NDC couldn’t fulfil that Manifesto promise. The NDC rather left NHIS indebted to providers to the tune of GH¢1.2 million, 11 months’ arrears. NDC cannot be trusted with our cherished NHIS,” he said.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led government has employed over 90,000 health professionals, established medical drone distribution centres for the delivery of essential medicines, vaccines, non-medical consumables, blood and blood products in times of emergencies, and hard to reach areas.







Dr Nsiah-Asare indicated that the NPP government will continue to strengthen NHIS and provide health infrastructure to achieve universal health coverage.



The Parliamentary Candidate, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the DCE Nana Okyere Tawiah Antwi, and the constituency executives showed appreciation to Dr Nsiah-Asare for the support.