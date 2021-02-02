Dr Nsiah-Asare reveals Ghana’s coronavirus vaccination plans

Dr Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health

“Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population with an initial target of 20 million people. Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful of by the end of June, a total Dr Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health has disclosed how the government intends to roll out the vaccination plan.



Ghana, as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to take delivery of its first batch of vaccines by March, 2021.



Speaking on Citi TV, Dr Nsiah-Asare said that government has divided the populace into four categories, based on which the vaccination exercise will be carried out.



The categories include frontline workers, people with some form of health risk and co-morbidities, workers who offer essential services and the arms of government and the remaining population.



He stated that the first batch of the vaccine will be the COVAX vaccine. Dr Nsiah-Asare noted that the government will also get assistance from some international organizations.

“We are supposed to get about 20 percent of those vaccines which are about six million. We are also getting vaccines from bilateral organisations. We are also getting vaccines from the private sector which have agreed to give vaccines from the companies, but they will also give the government the same amount of vaccines,” he added.



“The other organisations like the Tony Blair foundation is also helping us to get some of the vaccines from the UK.”



In his 23rd coronavirus address which was delivered on Sunday, January 31, 2021; President Akufo-Addo said that the government’s initial target is to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians.



“Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population with an initial target of 20 million people. Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful of by the end of June, a total of 17,600,000 vaccine doses will have been procured for the Ghanaian people,” he said.