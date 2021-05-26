Dr Okoe-Boye to be NHIA boss - Edudzi Tamakloe

Former Deputy Health Minister and MP for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

Lawyer and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has revealed that he has reliable information that the former Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has been made the Chief Executive Officer for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in a yet-to-be released list of CEOs to head various government institutions and agencies in the country.

Speaking to Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s 'New Day', lawyer Edudzi said despite the President saying he wasn’t going to appoint parliamentary candidates who lost the 2020 general elections, he is faced with a dilemma to appoint people like Dr Okoe-Boye.



“You know in the current architecture in Parliament where it is 137 Members of Parliament on both side, the president is minded not to bring many people from the legislature into government because you know like it is, if today he makes you a Minister and you are also a Member of Parliament and you travel, already you are short by one and if there is government business, already it means that it will be torpedoed.”



The legal practitioner said he has “heard from a very high place that [Dr Okoe-Boye] is the incoming NHIA boss” and he has been placed under oath not to reveal his source until the list is made public."



But he is confident the information is valid “so very soon if you see the CEOs list, you will see his name”.

“I am very confident of this and you know, [Dr Okoe-Boye] is also a close confidant of the president,” he added.



Reacting to the revelations on the same programme, Dr Okoe-Boye said he had “absolute confidence in the president and if my service is needed he [the president] will not hesitate”.



“The president likes to harness energies and skills to push the overall agenda and there are many places to operate from in terms of serving the country and so I think we have to be patient with him as he is still putting up names in places and I believe that I will get to serve,” he added



Dr Okoe-Boye said he is neither worried nor disappointed that he has not been nominated a minister because “service is the most important thing, it doesn’t matter where you are put, you just have to brighten the corner you are.”