Dr. Onzy Nkrumah's father was an Egyptian musician - Sekou Nkrumah alleges

Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s founding father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has alleged that his alleged brother, Onzy Nkrumah’s father was an Egyptian musician and not Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Sekou who is noted for always being at the nerves of Onzy made this allegation in a social media post sighted by GhanaVanguard.com.



Onzy Nkrumah who is currently the Vice Chairman of the Convention People’s Party, has been referred to as imposter by Sekou who claims he [Onzy] is never a son of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Sekou, in the past, has asked Onzy to go for a DNA test to ascertain the fact of whether he is actually Kwame Nkrumah’s biological son or not.

However, according to Sekou, Onzy continuously refuse to avail himself for the test citing his lack of trust for the process.





