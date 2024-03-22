Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson named among Global Top 50 Thought Leaders on Security

Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson is a national security lawyer

Source: Alex Boye, Contributor

Ghanaian national security lawyer, Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson, has been named among the 2024 Global Top 50 Thought Leaders and Influencers on Security by Thinkers360.

The honour done him was due to his extensive contribution to security issues in Ghana and across the globe in the field of cyber, maritime and national security law.



The recognition further adds to his numerous international recognitions.



The award also goes a long way to impact Ghana as a country with some of the world's best and brightest security experts.



When he was contacted for a comment, Dr. Dickson expressed his appreciation for the international recognition.



He was optimistic that the honour done him would go a long way to positively impact present and future generations of young Ghanaian security sector experts, and reinforce Ghana's reputation firmly on the map.

"It is very exciting to be honoured on a global scale. I believe the honour done me would go a long way to throw a bigger challenge to me to contribute more when it comes to global and national security issues on the continent. More importantly, it will open the glass door for others," he said.



About Thinkers 360:



Thinkers360 is the world’s largest and premier marketplace for B2B thought leaders and influencers.



It is the world’s first, largest and premier B2B thought leader and influencer marketplace — including academics, advisors, analysts, authors, consultants, executives, influencers and speakers — with over 100M followers on social media combined.



We are differentiated by our unique patent-pending algorithms that measure thought leadership and authentic influence, looking far beyond social media alone.