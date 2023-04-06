Dr. Peter Appiahene as NPP Bono Regional IT Director cannot be neutral on the EC job - Bono NDC

Bono NDC press conference

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush,Contributor

The Bono regional chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says one of the newly appointed staff of the Electoral commission, Dr. Peter Appiahene cannot be neutral on the job of the commission due to his political affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at a press conference in the afternoon of Wednesday April 5 at the party's regional office in Sunyani, the Communication Officer, Charles Akowuah Tuffour said, Dr. Appiahene has been their co-panelist on various political shows in the media therefore they find it surprising that he will be appointed as staff of the Electoral Commission.



He said, Mr. Appiahene was not only a member of the NPP regional communication team, but was also a known TESCON patron at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



“Dr. Peter Appiahene has not only been an active Regional Communication Member of the NPP but has been the Patron for the NPP student wing – TESCON at the University of Energy and Natural Resources from 2017 until he resigned in 2022.”



“On Saturday, 30th March, 2019, Dr. Peter Appiahene as the Patron of UENR TESCON, was one of the key spokespersons at a program that was organized by the Executive Council of the TESCON UENR on the theme ‘’maintaining power 2020 and beyond – the role of TESCON", he said.



He added, “On Saturday, 11th May, 2019, Mr. Peter Appiahene was one of the several NPP members who were ‘’honoured with citations in appreciation and recognition of their numerous contributions and efforts offered TESCON UENR’’ the statement released by the then Communications Director of TESCON UENR, Osei Owusu Bernard indicated.”

Mr. Akowuah Tuffour wondered why the known NPP faithful would discharge his duties diligently with neutrality.



"Ladies and gentlemen, with all these evidence against the functions and roles of an Electoral Commissioner, how can a purely fletched NPP IT Director, Dr. Peter Appiahene, performs his duties as stipulated in Article 46 of the 1992 Constitution where it places a responsibility on the Commissioner not to be subjected to the direction or control of any person or authority?



“The question is, can Dr. Peter Appiahene, who has been extensively profiled to discover his long affiliation with the NPP, ever introduce himself at the Electoral Commission’s office at a meeting with political parties as a true Electoral Commissioner who can be trusted with his neutral role in any election related issues?”, Mr. Tuffour quizzed.



he further stated that, “The Regional Communications Office, on behalf of the NDC, will appeal to the Council of State, to consider their earlier advice on the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene as the Electoral Commissioner regarding their advisory role under Article 70 (2) of the 1992 Constitution to revoke the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene.”



“Last but not the least, the Regional Communications Office, duly serves notice to the General public of its intention to serve petition and copies of these evidence to the National Peace Council, the Catholic Bishop Conference, the Council of State, the National Muslim Conference and all the relevant bodies to appeal to the President to immediately revoke the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene in order to have a smooth collaboration with the Electoral Commission going into the 2024 elections.