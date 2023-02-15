Dr. Rashid Pelpuo appointed Climate Envoy

Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

The Clover Climate Alliance has appointed Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo as Climate Envoy (Africa) by the Clover Climate Alliance.

According to a statement by Clover Climate Alliance, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, who is one of the longest-serving members of parliament will see the execution of the Alliance’s mission to mobilise, incentivise and empower 100 million Gen ‘Z’ and Millennials (worldwide) to be Carbon Neutral by 2030.



In a citinewsroom.com report, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo will be working on several initiatives to raise awareness and build an army of youth from Africa for climate as the global community prepares for the upcoming COP28 Summit in Dubai.



At a press conference in COP27, Clover Climate Alliance announced the launch of the pilot US$100 million Clover Climate Fund; a climate investment fund to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM).



Dr. Rashid Pelpuo is currently President of the African Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development (2022-2025).

Since 2005, Dr Pelpuo has been a Member of Parliament and had served as the Deputy Leader of the Parliament of Ghana and an elected Member of Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament in South Africa.



He was appointed Minister for Youth and Sports in Ghana and also served as Minister for Private Sector Development. He is also a Member of the Government Economic Management Team.



For over 20 years, Dr. Pelpuo has been working for the growth and development of young people in Africa.



YNA/WA