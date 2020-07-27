Regional News

Dr S.K Nuamah gives to Cherub Orphanage on his birthday.

The donation included food items, drinkables and toiletries amounting to several thousands of cedis

The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr S.K Nuamah on Saturday morning donated food items, drinkables and toiletries amounting to several thousands of cedis to the Cherub Orphanage in the constituency.

The gesture was part of activities the MP had lined up in commemoration of his birthday.



Wearing an all white attire, Dr S.K Nuamah took time to fraternise with the children at the orphanage.



The calm MP played and danced to inspiring music to the admiration of the staff at the Cherub Orphanage.



Speaking at the Home, Dr Nuamah said it is always humbling to be at the Home.



He said such visits show the grace of God and the need for those who are fortunate to be generous to others who do not have.



Dr Nuamah noted his delight to share what God had bestowed on him with the less privileged on his birthday.

He rallied other privileged people in the society to always remember the needy so that they could also share in the joy of life.



"It's always humbling to be here with these Children and for me the opportunity to share with them what God has given me is a blessing", Dr Nuamah noted.



Mr Osei Bonsu, Head of the Cherub Orphanage thanked the MP for his generosity.



He said the items had come at an appropriate time.



Mr Bonsu said feeding has been the challenge at the Home, adding such support from philanthropists help to keep them going.



He urged other well to do persons to emulate the example of Dr Nuamah so as to enable the children at such Homes feel loved by society.

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

