Dr SK Frimpong Mock Exams project empowers 2023 BECE candidates

Beneficiaries at the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region

The 2023 edition of the Annual Dr. SK Frimpong free mock exams for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates is underway in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The annual event, organized by the esteemed Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, founder of the RoyalAid Foundation and Technical Economic Advisor to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, has garnered recognition and praise for its invaluable contributions to the education sector.



Year after year, the Dr. SK Frimpong Annual Mock Exams attract numerous candidates from various Asante Akyem North Municipality schools, who eagerly seize the unique opportunity provided. Known for alleviating anxiety and boosting confidence, this event has become renowned among BECE candidates.



Covering all subjects, the mock exams aim to replicate the conditions of the final West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams. By simulating the pressure and time constraints associated with such a significant examination, the mock exams effectively prepare candidates for the challenges they will face during the actual WAEC exams, instilling a sense of familiarity and reducing anxiety.



In a brief interview, Dr Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong expressed that, in addition to the authentic exam atmosphere, the Annual Dr SK Frimpong Mock Exams offer candidates the chance to receive feedback and guidance from experienced educators and examiners.



These professionals diligently evaluate the candidates' performance, identifying areas of strength and areas that require improvement.



The personalized feedback and constructive criticism provided by the evaluators prove invaluable in helping students refine their understanding and approach to different subjects.

According to the teachers and parents within the Asante Akyem Municipality, over the years, the mock exam has become an indispensable resource for BECE candidates, consistently instilling confidence and bolstering their preparedness.



Students who have previously participated in the Annual Dr SK Frimpong Mock Exams have often reported feeling more at ease during the actual WAEC exams, resulting in improved performance.



Dr. Samuel Kwame Frimpong, the philanthropist and education advocate behind this initiative, believes that access to quality education is the key to unlocking the potential of Ghanaian youth.



His foundation's commitment to providing free mock exams not only alleviates the financial burden on students and their families but also levels the playing field, ensuring that all candidates, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have equal opportunities for success.



Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, an accomplished educationist, Charted Management Consultant, Charted Professional Administration Consultant, politician, and philanthropist, has made an indelible impact on the lives of numerous young individuals year after year.



His multifaceted career includes serving as the Administrative Liaison Officer in the President's Office during President Agyekum Kuffuor's administration, as well as being the Special Aide and Spokesperson for the late Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Dr. Frimpong's foundation, through its initiatives such as the Annual Dr. SK Frimpong Mock Exams, has consistently set aspiring individuals on a path to future success, leveraging his ingenuity, eloquence, and ability to bridge gaps and inspire others.



His diverse range of roles and unwavering dedication to education and public service have cemented his legacy as a transformative figure in Ghanaian society.







