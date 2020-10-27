Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu Donates Cash to Koblimahagu NDC Caucus in Tamale South Constituency

The cash amount was presented on behalf of Dr. Iddrisu by 'Friends of Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu'

A United States based Lecturer, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has donated an undisclosed cash amount to the Koblimahagu the NDC CAUCUS in Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region to support their door to door campaign activities for the party.

The NDC CAUCUS comprises of over 120 members in the Koblimahagu community in Tamale.



Receiving the cash donation on behalf of the NDC CAUCUS in Koblimahagu-Tamale in the presence of other executives, the Chairman, Chief Dema-Naa Mohammed Iddi, thanked Dr. Iddrisu, for his kind guest towards their campaign activities and promised the donation would be utilized effectively for the benefit of the party and in securing victory for NDC in the coming election.



In early August, Dr. Iddrisu, made a similar donation of about fifty (50) mobile phones to the Northern Regional Communications and Elections Directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an effort to facilitate the party's work across the region on Election Day, December 07.

Also in July, Dr. Iddrisu, made another donation of over one thousand reusable face masks to the Northern Regional office of the NDC with the hope of ensuring safety within the polling stations, as part of the registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Dr. Iddrisu is hopeful that, the cash donation would help the NDC CAUCUS in their door to door campaign activities in koblimahagu and other surrounding communities.



The cash amount was presented on behalf of Dr. Iddrisu by "Friends of Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu".