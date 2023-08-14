Dr. Sadat Mohammed is UTAG-UPSA president-elect

Dr. Sadat Mahammed

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) branch of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has legitimately elected Dr. Sadat Mahammed as its new president.

He polled 149 votes as against 148 votes by Dr. Fred Awuah.



The UTAG at the national level has upheld that Dr. Mohammed by Simple Majority is the legitimate President-elect and the Electoral Commission of UTAG-UPSA should declare him as such.



Dr. Awuah and his team would not concede defeat because none of the two candidates could secure 50+1 percent of the votes cast.



UTAG-National in a letter dated August 10, 2023, to the Chair of Electoral Commission, UTAG-UPSA, said: "Per Section 2 of Article XVIII of the UTAG Constitution, the declaration of results must be by ‘Simple Majority’ and not so-called ‘50+1’ rule as set by the Electoral Commission of UTAG-UPSA.



The letter further stated that ‘’On the declaration of the election result by UTAG-UPSA Electoral Commission, the NEC of UTAG is of the considered opinion that the Commission should immediately declare the election results. Any aggrieved party may petition against the results by adhering to the UTAG Constitution.

The letter from UTAG-National signed by the President, Professor Solomon Nunoo and National Secretary, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor has cured mischief to the effect that UTAG-UPSA election could not provide a President-elect.



The UTAG-National letter was in response to a petition it received on who becomes the next UTAG UPSA president.



The UTAG UPSA held its elections for new executives on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, but the inconclusiveness of the election of the president left voters in a state of confusion on who their next president would be, a report said earlier.



According to a statement made available to GhanaWeb, the two candidates polled 148 and 149 votes, representing 49.50% and 49.83% respectively, indicating no clear majority.



The letter from UTAG-National, has, therefore settled the impasse finally.





GA/



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Meanwhile, watch Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



