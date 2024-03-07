Dr. Sam Ankrah calls for independence from oppressive NDC-NPP rule

Independent Presidential Candidate, Sam Ankrah

Source: AFA

Dr. Sam Ankrah, an independent presidential candidate for Ghana’s 2024 general elections, has issued a powerful call to action for the people of Ghana. As the country approaches its 70th milestone, Dr. Ankrah believes it is time for citizens to take control of their destinies and demand true independence from the oppressive rule of the NPP-NDC.

In a statement released on the 67th anniversary of Ghana’s independence, Dr. Ankrah urged all Ghanaians to unite and work towards a better future for the nation. He emphasized the need for new leadership that prioritizes the people's interests and works towards building a more prosperous and equitable society.



Despite the abundance of resources and potential in Ghana, Dr. Ankrah noted that many citizens are still struggling to make ends meet. He criticized the political elite, particularly the NPP-NDC, for failing to prioritize the well-being of the people and instead focusing on their interests.

As Ghana reflects on its progress since gaining independence 67 years ago and establishing the 4th Republic 30 years ago, Dr. Ankrah’s message serves as a rallying cry for change.



He calls on all Ghanaians to join the struggle for independence from neo-colonialist rule and to work towards a brighter future for the country. Independence now!