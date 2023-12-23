Dr. Sam Ankrah inspires hope and faith in Christmas message

Dr. Sam Ankrah

Independent presidential aspirant Dr. Sam Ankrah has delivered a Christmas message, emphasizing the importance of faith, love, and aligning with the spirit of excellence to overcome obstacles for the development of Ghana.

In his message, Dr. Ankrah reminded the nation that Christmas is a celebration of faith and love through the gift of Christ. Acknowledging the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians this year, he urged citizens to hold fast to their faith and emphasized the need for their faith to be reflected in tangible works, stating, "Our faith must be attached to works or it's dead."



He went on to express hope for the future, saying, "May the coming year be filled with grand adventures and opportunities. May the year ahead bring us prosperity and love for each other."



Dr. Ankrah's optimistic outlook aims to inspire a sense of resilience and positivity among Ghanaians as they navigate the uncertainties of the current economic climate.



Addressing the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, Dr. Ankrah extended a prayer for citizens to possess a discerning spirit, emphasizing the importance of making informed decisions when casting their votes.

"As we enter into an election year in 2024, my prayer is that you'll have a discerning spirit so that this time round, you'll make the right decision as you get into the ballot box," he remarked.







BB