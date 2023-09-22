Dr Sam Ankrah officially announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election

Independent Presidential Hopeful, Dr Sam Ankrah

A Development Economist who wants to run as an independent candidate, Dr Sam Ankrah, has announced his interest in contesting in the presidential race come 2024.

The presidential hopeful, Dr Sam Ankrah who doubles as an investment banker, indicated that his motivation to run in the race is fueled by the desire to save a country which according to him is failing.



He said that although Ghana is blessed with numerous natural resources which are sufficient for development, the opposite is the case as far as utilising these resources is concerned.



Dr Ankrah blames the underperformance of the country on bad leadership.



“We find ourselves at a crucial juncture in our nation's history. Our beautiful Ghana is failing right in front of our eyes and is becoming the exact opposite of an advanced and well-developed country that meets the needs of its people," he said in a statement.



“Ghana as a nation is far removed from where the citizens of this potentially prosperous nation, blessed with resources many nations can only dream about, expect it to be. After sixty years of self-management or perhaps "self-mismanagement" as an independent country, Ghana is now counted among the under-performing, highly indebted, financially poor, aid-dependent and underdeveloped countries of the world," Dr Ankrah added.

He continued “So, I ask is the Ghanaian capable of handling our affair? I ask due largely in part to years of disappointing leadership from those we have voted into office,” part of his statement read.



According to him, Ghana cannot afford to continue with uninspiring and mediocre leaders who promise much and deliver little to nothing.



As a result, he has offered to run for the highest office in the next general elections.



“The time has come to change this narrative. Ghana can no longer afford to be associated with uninspiring and mediocre leadership that promises much and delivers little to nothing. The era of musical chairs-styled change in leadership - where one underperforming leader replaces another equally underperforming one is no longer acceptable to Ghanaians.



The nation is calling on men and women whose hearts beat for Ghana and who have proven to be competent leaders and efficient project managers, to step up and help with the Ghana Project,” he stressed.

NW/MA



