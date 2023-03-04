Dr. Solomon Boateng to contest in the Madina Constituency

Dr. Solomon Boateng

Source: solomon, Contributor

A cross section of the Youth in Madina have advocated for Dr. Solomon A Boateng, (Secretary of the NPPUS, New Jersey Chapter) to ran as the preferred candidate to lead the NPP to wrestle power from the NDC in the Madina Constituency.

Dr. Boateng, who is a son of the constituency, and has established a private school in the constituency to educate the citizens of the constituency with modern day technology focusing on the American Curriculum.



Dr. Boateng hope to rebuild the constituency by creating jobs for the youth and the provision of vocational training schools to help equip the youth with skills to compete in the 21st century world.



A brief biography of Dr. Boateng



Dr. Solomon A. Boateng is the founder of the Boateng Education Foundation (BEF) and the King Solomon International Academy. He has over ten years of diverse experience as an educator in Asia, Africa, and the United States.

Dr. Boateng holds a Ph.D. in Education Leadership from Keiser University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A master’s degree in education technology from Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, Connecticut, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Ghana.



Dr. Boateng is a scholar, and educator and is passionate about applying innovation and leadership in making an impact in society. He possesses an in-depth knowledge of curriculum development and instructional design, with a sound knowledge of K-12 and higher education academic policies.



He also has extensive research management experience, and statistical, analytical, and data presentation skills. He has written extensively on educational issues in Africa and has presented them at conferences around the world.