General News

Dr. Spio Garbrah pays courtesy call on Afro-Arab group

Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, former Minister of Trade and Industry under Former President Mahama regime on Monday 22nd June 2020 paid a working visit to Afro Arab Group, Chairman Alhaji Salamu Amadu at its Headquarters at Kokomlemle, Accra.

Dr. Spio Garbrah commended the Group Chairman for such a great vision of building such a thriving conglomerate and contributing to various sectors of the economy of Ghana. As a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Spio also mentioned that indigenous business such as the Afro Arab Group holds the key to transforming the economy of the country



"Keep on Pushing the vision because you are the face for Zongo youth, you have changed the narrative and I like your ideologies, mission, and vision, and we as diplomats and politicians owe it to support such indigenous enterprises". Dr. Spio Garbrah added.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu took the opportunity to take Dr. Spio Garbrah around the various subsidiaries of the groups such as the microfinance, the properties, pure paints, Afro Arab Company and the Yaasalam Opportunity Center, which is the Corporate Social Responsibility Arm

Alhaji Salamu Amadu expressed appreciation to Dr. Spio Garbrah for the Visit.' I will like to thank you for this special visit and encouragement. We remain focused and our doors are open''



The Chairman also commended Dr. Spio Garbrah as former Minister of Education for his effort and vision for the creation and establishment of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), which currently mobilizes some $50 million each year from the VAT for educational sector infrastructure and student assistance programmes.

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.