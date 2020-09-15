Regional News

Dr. Stephen Gyan supports ongoing laboratory project GH¢ 3000 at Bosuso Health Centre

A photo of Mr. Antwi Bosiako presenting the check to Mr. Felix Adade Ogbojor

The Independent Candidate for Fanteakwa South constituency in the Eastern region, Dr. Stephen Gyan has supported the ongoing Laboratory Project with an amount of GH¢3000 cedis at Bosuso Health Centre after the Youth for Development in Bosuso called on him to support the ongoing Lab Project.

In the absence of Dr. Gyan, Mr. Antwi Bosiako the campaign Manager for the Independent Parliamentary candidate stood on behalf of his boss and handed over the money to the representative at Bosuso who is known as Apinto to present the money to the Youth Development Association.



Mr. Antwi Bosiako entreated the people of Bosuso to vote for Dr. Gyan so that the town will see the facelifts they have been waiting for.



Felix Adade Ogbojor the C.E.O for the Youth For development received the money in the name of the Association and thanked them for supporting the Association with the Money to continue the project.

The Physician Assistant of Bosuso health centre, Mrs O.B Wilson said she is really happy and grateful for this opportunity because it has been one of the challenges they have faced after she was posted to the health centre over three years ago.



However, she hinted that she tried her possible best to construct the Laboratory through the district Assembly but it couldn't happen.



"I was really amazed when youth for development came to me with the decision of creating laboratory for the health centre," she disclosed.

Source: Kamal Ahmed - Contributor

