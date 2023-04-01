Dr. Tedam calls on Bawumia

Dr Tedam with Bawumia and another member of the party

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Former National Treasurer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Yusif Tedam has paid a special visit to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia at his office.

Dr. Tedam's visit was primarily to thank the Vice President for his support when he contested for the NPP National Treasurer position.



He also used the opportunity to also introduce his business partner and investor, Mr. Kenneth Nguyen Quang Nguyen to the vice president and assured him of bringing other co-investors to support the mining and production industry in Ghana.

The vice president also assured Mr. Nguyen of his support since Dr.Tedam is one of the big weights behind the Vice President's bid to be elected as the next President of Ghana.



Dr. Tedam's father is the late legendary, Hon.C K Tedam who started politics in the early colonial era before Ghana gained independence from British rule.He started his political career in 1949 and became an MP in the Gold coast era.