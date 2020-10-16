Dr UN arrested

Self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as 'Dr. UN' has been arrested.

He was arrested on the premises of Kumasi based Hello-FM by plain-clothed police personnel from Asokore-Mampong.



Last month, 'Dr UN' described as one of the greatest conmen in the annals of the country's entertainment history, trended for all the wrong reasons.



A 'diplomat' and 'global ambassador' by self-description, with a doctorate degree that has its veracity as questionable as his personality, Fordjour accomplished a scam on a magnitude almost never experienced in the country.



Under the pretense of partnering with the United Nations and the respected legacy of the late Dr Kofi Annan, he contrived to organize an awards ceremony (succeeded quite brilliantly) and presented trophies and citations to over 20 accomplished Ghanaian personalities who he described as having achieved extraordinary feats in their endeavors.



He thus surpassed his own feat as one of the biggest frauds in the country’s history.

According to a report filed by PeaceFM's correspondent and HelloFM's General Manager, Samson K. Nyamekye, 'Dr. UN' has been on the radar of the security agencies for quite some time now, after a fake award ceremony he organized at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



He was arrested after it was reported that the award scheme held in 2018 was fake and subsequently tried by a Magistrate Court in Asokore-Mampong.



The court, presided over by Her Worship, Portia M.A. Salia, later granted him bail.



But after flouting his bail conditions, the court issued a warrant for his arrest.



In view of this when news went out that Kwame Fordjour was in the studios of Hello FM, the security agencies stormed the place and later whisked him away in an unmarked saloon car.

According to Samson Nyamkeye, 'Dr UN' has been remanded into police custody.



Watch how he was arrested below:



