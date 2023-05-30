0
Drama as family of murdered 'side chick' rain curses on police suspect in court

Maadwoa Court Family of the late Maadwoa were at the court

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Drama ensued at the Asakore Mampong District court on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, following the appearance of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Taacum, who allegedly murdered Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwoa at Adum, Kumasi.

In a video captured by GhanaWeb, most of the family members who besieged the court premises before the arrival of the suspected murderer, started raining curses, whiles others rushed to the vehicle that carried him to the court premises, in an attempt to hurt him. But for the timely intervention of the police, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was saved.

The suspect who was guided by the police presence was subsequently sent into the court room without getting hurt.

Some of these family members who got more furious by the action further rained curses and insults on Inspector Ahmed Twumasi and other police officers who slammed the court's door gate to prevent them from entering.

Meanwhile, the police officer whose prosecution is expected to be held at the High Court has been remanded into prison custody and is expected to reappear before the Asokore Mampong District Court on 20th June 2023 for his transfer proceedings.

