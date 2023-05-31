Drama as police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking Inspector Twumasi

Tensions ran high at the Asokore Mampong District Court in the Ashanti Region yesterday May 30, 2023, as police personnel were forced to lock the courtroom to prevent the family members of the late Maadwoa from entering.

The deceased is suspected to have been shot and killed by her police boyfriend, Inspector Twumasi.



According to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondence, the police prevented all family members, including Maadwoa's biological parents, from entering the courtroom immediately after suspect, Inspector Twumasi, arrived.



The decision to lock the courtroom and keep the family members outside according to him was made without any reason given.



It was revealed that the agitated family members had attempted to physically assault the suspect forcing the police officers to take the said action by locking the courtroom.



Their intense emotions compelled security operatives to lock the court as a precautionary measure.

It was also suspected that some family members of the deceased might be armed, prompting the officers to conduct a thorough search at the court premises.



26-year-old Victoria Dapaah also known as Maadwoa was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on 20th April 2023 at Adum, a few meters away from her house.



During the first court hearing, the suspect confessed to committing the act but insisted that it was not his intention to kill “his lover.”



Meanwhile, the Asokore Mampong District Court, presided over by His Worship Samuel Buabeng Quansah has remanded Inspector Twumasi into prison custody.



The suspect who is currently being transferred from police to prison custody will be in remand and is expected to reappear before the court on 20th June 2023.

His Worship gave the judgement after ACP Kofi Blagodzi, Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti regional police command had read that the Attorney General's advice which approved the prosecution of the suspect for murder.



According to the prosecutor, the attorney general's advice has given the green light for the prosecution of the police officer as a suspected murderer, and others.



He subsequently pleaded with the court that despite the greenlight, prosecution may need a few days to ready its full dockets so that the case can be transferred to the high court.



His Worship Samuel Buabeng Quansah, however, ordered for the suspect to be remanded into prison custody.









