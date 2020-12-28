Draw strength from 2020 and approach 2021 with renewed spirit - Dr Sodzi-Tettey urges Ghanaians

Renowned medical practitioner, Dr Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, has said although the year 2020 has been a difficult one for many, it is important to focus on the good lessons that came along with it.

Taking part in a GhanaWeb initiative to get notable people in society to share lessons from this year and their expectations for the coming year, Dr Sodzi-Tettey, who is Head of Africa Region for the Institute of Healthcare Improvement (IHI), said the Coronavirus pandemic makes 2020 very significant.



He shared the following as part of his message:



“I have no doubt at this point that as individuals, as families, as communities and as nations, we have been touched in different ways by this pandemic. Many have lost loved ones. Many are grappling with infections and dealing with the complications arising from those infections.



“But at this moment, I would also want us to look very carefully and to pinpoint the positives, the things that worked. Because when one is surrounded by a lot of heartaches, a lot of difficulties, it is easy to lose sight of the things that actually worked in our favour – either at our work places, in our personal lives as we relate to one another.

“So at the end of the year, I would want us to reflect and to draw strength, hope and courage from these silver linings and approach 2021 with a new spirit of being able to start with new beginnings and to overcome some of the challenges of the past.”



