Dreadlock Saga: We’re considering legal action – Rastafarian Father

A father of a first-year student with dreadlocks has hinted of plans to sue authorities of Achimota Senior High School for denying his son admission.

The father named Ras Aswad Nkrabeah has taken this action over what they describe as a "discriminatory hair policy."



Achimota School has been directed by the Ghana Education Service(GES) to fully admit the two Rastafarian boys who were turned away sparking widespread debate and outrage.



However, Ras Aswad Nkrabeah has said he is waiting for a formal response to legitimise the development.



“We haven’t gotten an official response from the school or from the GES, so it is very important that we stay very resolute and alert in terms of what is happening,” he told Citi News.



“Our lawyer is standing by to do what is necessary as we told the school we were going to do a class-action lawsuit and that is still on the table if they decide they are going to be adamant and restrict the liberty of these students.”

In line with this, the parents of the two Rastafarian boys plan to seek clarifications from the GES.



Raswad Nkrabea also wants the decision to accept dreadlocked students in public Senior High Schools (SHS) to be extended to all schools.



“We do not want the situation where it will just apply to just one school like the Achimota School then you find this thing happening in Kumasi next year or somewhere else. We want to make sure the legal processes are followed up properly,” he said.



Achimota school on other hand has refused to comment on the dreadlocks controversy.



