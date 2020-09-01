Regional News

Dream Shapers, Masterpeace Ghana donate PPE to indigenes of McCarthy Kope, Osudoku

The two organisations distributed PPEs to the comuunities

Two non-governmental organisations, Dream Shapers Foundation and Masterpeace Ghana, have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the indigenes of McCarthy Kope in Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region to protect themselves from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The donation forms part of their bid to educate the residents about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic in rural areas.



The NGOs donated nose masks and hand sanitisers.



The two organisations made the gesture to augment efforts being made by the government and other non-governmental organisations to help the needy, especially those in the remote areas to combat coronavirus.

Through their interaction with the indigenes, the two organisations identified that the community lacks social amenities like schools, source of drinking water, markets and inadequate health facilities.



According to the indigenes, the only health facility that serves the community is in bad shape in terms of logistics and operational equipment.

