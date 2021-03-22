Dream, plan, build, achieve and celebrate together – Akufo-Addo urges church

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged members of St. Cyprian Anglican Cathedral to work together towards achieving a common goal of winning more souls for Christ.

He said as a church, they should dream, plan, build, achieve and celebrate together as one people.



President Akufo-Addo made the call at the St. Cyprian Anglican Cathedral at Fante New Town in Kumasi during the Enthronement Thanksgiving and Fundraising service of the new Anglican Bishop of the Kumasi Diocese, Right Reverend Oscar Christian Amoah.



He also advised the new Bishop to be a faithful and a good servant of God, and work hard to strengthen the Kumasi Diocese and the Church as a whole.



The Right Reverend Oscar Christian Amoah, the new Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, on his part, pledged to rule with truth, justice and charity, while showing himself as an example to the flock.

Speaking on his visions, he said, he would promote the spiritual and socio-economic growth of the Diocese, to ensure its transformation into a more dynamic, vibrant and prosperous one.



Rt Reverend Amoah said it would be achieved through prayers, teamwork, determination and hard work by embarking on strategic and pragmatic evangelization and Missions, Christian Education, Clergy and Lay Workers welfare.



Also, he would work to strengthen Financial Management Policies, Investment Portfolio, Human Resource Development, Schools of Ministry, Professional Guilds/Associations, Youth and Children Ministry, Creation of Bekwai-Obuasi Suffragan Area and Foreign Missions.



He thanked the members of the Church for their support and promised to respect, maintain, and defend their rights, privileges and liberties of all.