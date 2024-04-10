Driver, another arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer at Kasoa

File photo

A driver and a resident at Kasoa have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in an altercation with a police officer regarding an illegal increase in transport fares.

The incident unfolded when a passenger is said to have complained to the Kasoa Central Business District Police, alleging that a driver had assaulted him after he refused to comply with the new lorry fare agreed on by the Concerned Drivers Association.



An eyewitness, Jonathan Ayitey, recounted the events to Adom News, stating, "A police officer arrested the suspect who is a driver at the Kasoa lorry station."



Jonathan Ayitey further stated that during a confrontation, the suspect, refusing to enter the charge office, resorted to slapping the police officer.



In a concerning turn of events, another civilian, evidently displeased with the situation, was also taken into custody after he reportedly threatened to mobilize individuals to retaliate against the police officers.



Subsequently, additional drivers, perceiving their colleagues to be unjustly treated, rallied to the police station in protest.



In response to the escalating tension, law enforcement officials resorted to using pepper spray to disperse the agitated crowd, the Adom News report stated.

As the situation unfolded, both the driver and the resident involved were reportedly taken into police custody.



