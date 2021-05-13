Driver arraigned over expired insurance certificate in Asamankese

Kwabena was also charged for parking at an authorized place

A 23-year-old driver, Drah Issac Kwabena, has been arrested and brought before the Asamankese Circuit Court for driving a car with an expired insurance certificate contrary to motor vehicle law.

Section 1 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act of 42 of 1958 third-party insurance prohibits driving a vehicle with an expired insurance cover.



Kwabena was also charged for parking at an authorized place and pleaded not guilty and was remanded into custody to reappear before the court on May 17, 2021.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector M.D Tettey, told the Court presided over by Mr Abubakari Abass Adams that complainants in the case were Police officers stationed at the Asamankese Divisional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

He said on May 3, 2021 at about 1220 hours the Officers were on their routine patrols on the road when the accused was seen in a Hyundai H/100 with registration number GG-2635-19 parked at an unauthorized place in the Asamankese central business area with passengers on board.



The Prosecution said the accused was asked for his insurance coverage documents but upon inspection the Police realised the documents had expired.



He said the driver was then subsequently arrested and arraigned.