News

Driver butchered, car snatched at Kasoa Ofaakor

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 29-year-old driver, Andy Donkor is in critical condition after he was butchered by unknown assailants and his car snatched from him at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan revealed that the victim was hired by a woman to a certain place, but unknown to him, the woman had arranged with armed men who were hiding in a bush to attack him.

Upon reaching a section of Kasoa to Ofaakor untarred road, the men suddenly came out of the bush attacked and butchered him with a machete.

With the victim lying helplessly and almost unconscious, the armed men sped off with his Toyota Yaris car with registration number GE-7548-22.

A good Samaritan who heard the driver screaming for help went to his aid and rushed him to the Kasoa Policlinic for treatment.

The case has been reported to the Kasoa Ofaakor Police Station for investigation and a manhunt launched for the suspects.

