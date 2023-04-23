Driver charged with defilement granted bail

The bail was granted in the sum of GH￠100,000 with four sureties

Source: GNA

A driver who appeared before the Tarkwa circuit court for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old Junior High School student has been granted bail in the sum of GH￠100,000 with four sureties.

Anthony Cobbina alias Kabi, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and the case was adjourned to Friday, April 28, 2023.



The prosecutor, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu that the complainant, is the mother of the victim and both live at Brenuakyim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality where she operated a drinking bar.



She said Cobbina, who also resides in the same neighbourhood, is a friend and regular customer of the complainant.



In March, last year, the prosecution said the accused started making sexual advances towards the victim who usually assisted the mother in the bar after school.



Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said in the same month the complainant travelled to Wassa Nkran in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality and left the victim in the care of her aunt.



According to the prosecutor, while she was away, the accused took advantage and fondled the victim's breasts and buttocks at the bar.

The victim who was unhappy threatened to inform the complainant when she returned from her trip, but the accused warned her to remain silent or else he would kill her.



On another occasion, Superintendent Essel-Dadzie informed the court that Cobbina demanded to have sex with the victim in the bar and promise to buy her a mobile phone and laptop, but she resisted.



The accused person, she said became offended, pulled a small knife to stab the victim and assaulted her sexually.



The prosecution said on December 26, last year, the complainant was celebrating her birthday, decided to dine with the family at Classlink Hotel in Tarkwa and therefore invited the accused person to join them.



She further said, while swimming in a pool, Cobbina allegedly inserted his fingers into the victim's vagina and also forcibly had sexual intercourse with her in the hotel.



Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said the accused person was not satisfied with the sexual advances, in January, this year, went to the complainant's drinking bar, lured the victim behind a fridge and had sex with her.

The prosecution said the complainant recently detected changes in the victim's mood and when she confronted her, she said Cobbina had been having sexual intercourse with her.



She said the complainant reported the incident to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Tarkwa and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital.



The victim was examined, and the form was endorsed by a medical officer at the Apinto Government Hospital.



The prosecution said Cobbina was therefore picked up by the police and he admitted the offence in his caution statement.