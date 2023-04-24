2
Driver confirmed dead in mobile crane accident on Mamfe-Adawso Road

Mobile Crane Acccident The accident occured on Sunday, April 23, 2023

The Ghana National Service says one person died after a mobile crane was involved in an accident at Amamprobi on the Mamfe-Adawso Road in the Eastern Region on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The fatal accident occurred on the morning of Sunday, April 23, 2023.

According to a statement by the Fire Service, a Xugong mobile crane with registration number GS 8400-11 veered off the road and ended up partially in the bush on the shoulder of the road.

“A telephone call was received at the Akropong Fire Station at 0423 hours reporting a vehicular accident involving a mobile crane at Amamprobi on the Mamfe-Adawso road.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 0429 hours, the crew observed that a Xugong mobile crane with registration number GS 8400-11 was partially in the bush on the shoulder of the road with the occupant (driver or operator) nowhere to be found,” the statement shared via social media said.

Officers who arrived at the scene as part of their investigation mounted a search that led them to a nearby bush, where they found the motionless body of one person suspected to be the driver.

“After a quick assessment of the scene, the Officer in Charge detailed two firemen to mount cones to warn oncoming vehicles, control the slow-moving traffic and to comb the area in search of any persons who might have been ejected out of the crane during the accident. One person suspected to be the driver was found lying motionless in the nearby bush and was declared dead upon the arrival of the Police. The body was conveyed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital by the Police,” the statement said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain what led to the accident.



GA/KPE

