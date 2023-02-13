1
Driver crashes to death at Apemanim

Mon, 13 Feb 2023

A Toyota vehicle driver has died in an accident after he collided with a trailer at Apemanim in the Ahanta West Municipality Region on February 11, 2023.

The Toyota driver with registration number 3040-12, who was the only occupant, clashed with the trailer with registration number AJ 2710, which was moving to Ivory Coast.

The Toyota vehicle was, however, moving in the opposite direction from the Ellembelle area to Takoradi.

According to a dailyguide newspaper report, the trailer driver said the Toyota driver ran into his car while he was at top speed.

An eyewitness also added that they heard someone cry for help, and together with the help of some journalists they managed to overturn the vehicle and find the lifeless body of the driver.

 The body has since been deposited at the mortuary.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
