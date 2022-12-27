Driver dies as another tipper truck rams into Asitey ditch on Boxing Day

The ruins of the truck after running into the Asitey ditch

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

A yet-to-be-identified driver died on the evening of Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2022, when the truck he was driving failed its brakes and rammed into the dreaded Asitey ditch in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.



The tipper truck with registration number GT 7250-19 loaded with limestone from the Odugblase mines was reportedly heading towards Tema when it failed its brakes while descending the Ayemersu mountains before crashing into the ditch, killing the driver instantly.



The driver was said to be alone in the truck at the time of the accident.



Police personnel from the Odumase Police Command together with personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service responded to the incident to remove the remains of the deceased from the wreckage.



Rescue efforts were however scuttled for about two hours by a swarm of bees which hovered around the accident vehicle with police and civilians unable to go near.

It took the intervention of the GNFS to drive away the ferocious insects to enable the team to operate.



His body has since been deposited at the St Martin's de Pores hospital morgue pending preservation and autopsy.



Family and employers of the victim were yet to be contacted by authorities at the time of filing this story with the identity of the deceased driver unknown.



Several accidents have been recorded this year at the mountainous Ayemersu-Asitey enclave ridden with heavy-duty limestone-winning trucks which is a notorious accident hotspot that has claimed several lives over the years.