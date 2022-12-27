6
Menu
News

Driver dies as another tipper truck rams into Asitey ditch on Boxing Day

Driver Dies As Another Tipper Truck Rams Into Asitey Ditch On Boxing Day The ruins of the truck after running into the Asitey ditch

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

A yet-to-be-identified driver died on the evening of Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2022, when the truck he was driving failed its brakes and rammed into the dreaded Asitey ditch in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

The tipper truck with registration number GT 7250-19 loaded with limestone from the Odugblase mines was reportedly heading towards Tema when it failed its brakes while descending the Ayemersu mountains before crashing into the ditch, killing the driver instantly.

The driver was said to be alone in the truck at the time of the accident.

Police personnel from the Odumase Police Command together with personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service responded to the incident to remove the remains of the deceased from the wreckage.

Rescue efforts were however scuttled for about two hours by a swarm of bees which hovered around the accident vehicle with police and civilians unable to go near.

It took the intervention of the GNFS to drive away the ferocious insects to enable the team to operate.

His body has since been deposited at the St Martin's de Pores hospital morgue pending preservation and autopsy.

Family and employers of the victim were yet to be contacted by authorities at the time of filing this story with the identity of the deceased driver unknown.

Several accidents have been recorded this year at the mountainous Ayemersu-Asitey enclave ridden with heavy-duty limestone-winning trucks which is a notorious accident hotspot that has claimed several lives over the years.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo