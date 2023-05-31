0
Menu
News

Driver fatigue cause of fatal Gomoa Okyereko crash – NRSA

Gory Kasoa Accident Claims 15 Lives .jpeg The accident claimed 16 lives with over 25 others seriuosly injured

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Road Safety Authority(NRSA) says preliminary investigations points to driver fatigue as cause of the accident that occurred at Gomoa Okyereko in the Central Region Tuesday dawn that claimed 16 lives and left over 25 persons severely injured.

The accident involved a fully packed Yutong bus heading towards Accra and a fuel tanker believed to be owned by Goodness Energy.

According to information gathered by Starr News, the driver of the Yutong bus was sleeping along the journey and upon reaching Gomoa Okyereko he veered from his lane into the opposite lane resulting in the collision with the Fuel tanker.

The body of all Sixteen deceased persons have been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

Commenting on the crash in an interview with Starr News, the Central Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority, Linda Afottey Anang urged government to dualize the major roads in the country to address road carnage.

“One thing we are advocating for is the dualization of the road. We tend to have lots of head-on -collisions, so that will be an engineering issue there(Gomoa Okyereko). For head-on-collisions we need to dualize the roads so that we’ll be able to minimize collisions at where we’re having the head-on-collisions.”

The National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service have identified Gomoa Okyereko as one of the most accident prone areas on the Accra to Cape Coast Highway and have advised drivers to be extra careful on that stretch of the road.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
Related Articles: