Driver in critical condition after fuel tanker accident at Gomoa Okyereko

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A driver of a fuel tanker is battling for his life after his vehicle was involved in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

Police say the driver of the fuel tanker with the registration GT 3486-14 was coming from Accra to Mankesim, and upon reaching Gomoa Okyereko Junction, the sleeping driver hit the back of a cargo truck with the registration GG 874-17 loaded with bottled water.

The driver lost control of the tanker and ran into a bush.

Due to the impact of the crash, smoke started emanating from the tanker vehicle, but other motorists used fire extinguishers to stop the vehicle from catching fire.

The driver is receiving treatment at the Winneba Special and Trumar Hospital.

The vehicle has been towed to the Gomoa Okyereko Police Station pending a Police investigation.

