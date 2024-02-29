Driver of 2M Express bus narrates how he escaped robbery attack on Accra-Kumasi road

CCTV footage of the robbery incident

The driver of the 2M Express bus that narrowly escaped a robbery attack on the Kumasi-Accra Highway has recounted how he managed to evade the assailants and save the lives of his passengers.

The 2M Express bus was leaving Accra for Kumasi on February 27, 2024, when he encountered the robbers around Atwedea on the Kumasi road.



In an interview with Akoma FM, the driver, whose name was not given, stated that he noticed some unusual signals from a driver ahead of him which led him to abruptly stop his vehicle to prevent a possible accident.



He added that at that instant, unknown armed men emerged from the nearby bushes and began attacking the vehicle ahead of him.



He said that he quickly realised that it was a robbery attack and that he had to act fast to escape.



“The incident happened from the dawn of Wednesday into Thursday. I loaded from Kumasi to Accra, and on that day, when I got to Accra, I got passengers, so I had to return to Kumasi the same day. On our way, I was behind one vehicle, and because it was late, there was no rush on the road. Later in the journey, the driver ahead showed a traffic indicator suggesting that he was parking at Asankare, and I continued the journey.

“There is a meander when you move a little away from Atwedea towards the Juaso train lane. When I got onto the route, there was a Sprinter bus ahead. The driver kept flashing his brake light and suddenly came to a stop. The sudden stop also forced me to stop my car to prevent a collision. Suddenly, I heard gunshots and saw unknown men with guns emerging from the nearby bush,” he narrated.



“One group attacked the Sprinter bus, and the other group started approaching my vehicle. Quickly, I put the car in reverse gear and sped off. Gracefully, there was no car behind me, so I drove to a far distance. Because the robbers saw me drive away, they opened fire at my vehicle.”



The driver added that after driving to safety, he warned oncoming drivers of the danger ahead to prevent them from falling victim to the robbery attack.



“When I got back to Asankare, I began warning oncoming vehicles of the danger ahead,” he added.



Background

The incident of the attack was captured on CCTV footage and shared on social media showing the moment the driver and passengers aboard the 2M Express bus were attacked by armed robbers on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



The CCTV cameras installed in the vehicle documented the entire ordeal, capturing the sound of gunshots fired by the armed robbers.



UPDATE: The driver of the 2M express bus, who kept his calm in the face of danger when he and his passengers got attacked by armed robbers on the Accra-Kumasi highway, narrates his version of events. https://t.co/pqZmlq1jFt pic.twitter.com/CdWSkBe70W — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 29, 2024

