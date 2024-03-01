Driver of Nana Mprah Besemuna III drowns with vehicle in Volta Lake

File Photo: The police have confirmed the incident

Source: GNA

Akwasi Obempah, 35, the official driver of Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachiwura, met his untimely death on Thursday, as he is alleged to have drowned in the Volta Lake at Krachi in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

Nana Ato Odyifase I, Akwamuhene of Krachi, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said his information was that the deceased left the palace on Thursday to wash the Krachiwura’s official vehicle at the old site before 0700 hours.



He said the report alleged that the driver and the vehicle drifted into the river and were submerged.



Nana Akwamuhene said a search party including the Marine Police, officials of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Military and community divers located the vehicle on the river bed with the deceased lying by it and hauled both ashore.

He said the deceased body was deposited at the mortuary of the municipal hospital and the V8 vehicle was parked on the premises of the Ghana Police Service.



He said Nana Besemuna, who doubles as the President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, reached out to report the incident to the police.



A police source confirmed the incident as investigations into the matter continued.