Driver of murdered Mfantseman MP dies in hospital

Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed by armed robbers

The driver who was at the wheel when the vehicle of the deceased Member Parliament for Mfantseman constituency was attacked by armed robbers has also died, 3news reports.

The driver died while undergoing treatment at a health facility after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.



According to an account by the Central Regional Minister, the driver was the first to be shot by the robbers after he tried to use a different route to the one they blocked.



“He went for a house-to-house campaign at Dominadze and surrounding areas. When they were returning, they realized that robbers had blocked the road and were robbing people. The driver tried to use a different route and escape the robbery but the robbers opened fire on the driver. So they got the driver who lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch. The robbers then got there and opened fire on the vehicle”.



“The official statement from the police is that the robbers collected everything from them and the MP someway somehow disclosed his identity to the robbers and that infuriated them. The account is that they told him he is one of reasons the country is hard and shot him repeatedly", he said on Peace FM.



Meanwhile the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service has dispatched a team of cracked investigators to the constituency to fish out the hoodlums who took the MP’s life.



The IGP in statement said that GH¢20,000 bounty has been placed on the head of the killers.

“The IGP has sent investigators from CID Headquarters to support the Central Region’s Crime Scene Team to solve the robbery incident and murder of Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Quansah.”



President Akufo-Addo described the murder of the MP as a sad day for Ghana.



“I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning.



“It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana. My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency.



“By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible.



“My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the president posted.