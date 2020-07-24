General News

Driver, passersby save fuel tanker from near-explosion

The fuel tanker has been escorted to its final destination at BOST office in Kumasi

The vigilance of a tanker driver and his mate together with help from passersby prevented what could have been a deadly explosion at Anloga Junction in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The tanker, with registration number GT 4796-12, carrying 52,000 litres of petrol from Accra toward the BOST office in Kumasi, caught fire upon reaching the area.



The National Fire Service personnel at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were called to the scene to help control the situation at around 9:30 am today, Friday, 24 July 2020.



DOIII Desmond Ackah, Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS told Class News’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that the fire started from one of the tanker's headlights and was travelling along the wires toward the engine compartment.

He said it was, however, extinguished by the driver and his mate with help from passersby with fire extinguishers.



Mr Ackah said upon reaching the scene, personnel from the GNFS also cooled off the affected areas to prevent an explosion.



The fuel tanker, he noted, has been escorted to its final destination at BOST office in Kumasi.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.