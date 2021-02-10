Driver remanded for defiling his 10-year-old daughter

A 37-year-old driver, Yaw Osei has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter on multiple occasions.

The prosecution officer, Detective Inspector Acheampong presenting a brief on the case told the court presided over by Michael Johnson Abbey that the complainant in the case is the mother of the victim with whom she resides with.



The accused and the complainant divorced about three years ago.



The Prosecutor said on January 28 this year, the suspect took the 10-year-old girl from the complainant’s house at Kobeng to Kumasi for shopping.



He said the accused whiles returning stopped along the journey and sent his mate who was with him and the victim to buy food for the victim.



The accused then put the victim on his lap, removed her underpants, fingered her, and started brushing her vagina with his penis.

Upon realizing the return of his mate, the accused asked the victim to quickly dress up and warned her not to tell anyone.



The accused then gave the victim GHC40 and sent her to her mother at Kobeng.



Osei on the next day called the complainant on phone and asked that the victim come to his end for money, which she obliged.



The accused in the evening then forcibly had sex with her and gave her GHC100 to return to her mother.



The prosecution told the court that on February 2 this year, the mother of the child detected some changes in the victims walking and when she examined her, found bruises and some whitish substance on her vagina.

The complainant then questioned the victim who narrated her ordeal to her mother.



A report was made to the Nkawie Police and Osei was arrested and in his caution statement denied the charges while investigation into the matter continued.



The plea of the accused was deferred by the court to February 17, 2021.