Driver remanded for robbing ECG female staff and ordering her to suck his penis

A driver who is said to have robbed a female staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Tema Community 11 and “ordered her at knifepoint to have oral sex with him by sucking his penis till he ejaculated” has been remanded by the High Court in Accra.

Francis Doe Kudjawu, who was arraigned on Tuesday, March 21, before Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, pleaded not guilty to two charges: robbery and indecent assault.



According to the prosecution, the incident happened on March 29, 2020, after he pursued the victim, who had returned from Sakumono, where she had visited her parents.



The prosecution has since been ordered to file its disclosures within two weeks and another two weeks to file witness statements.



The court directed the accused, whose plea was taken without legal representation, to file his processes within two weeks after the prosecution had filed.



Justice Yanzuh also directed the accused to file his request for an alibi if he thinks he wasn’t at the crime scene at the time of the incident for investigations to be initiated.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, who was in court, reports that the case has been adjourned to April 4 for mention.



Brief facts



Per the brief facts before the court, the prosecution said the complainant is a public servant who works with the Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema and lives in community 11.



The prosecution said the accused, Francis Doe Kudjawu is a driver who also lives in community 11 at Tema.



It said on March 29, 2020, the complainant visited her parents, who lived at Sakumono and returned home at about 9:45 pm.

The prosecution said after the victim opened the gate to her house, drove her car in, and closed the gate, “as she was returning to the car to put off the engine, she saw the accused, who was in a hooded sweatshirt scale the fence wall into the compound,” the prosecution stated.



It stated that “the accused, who was holding a kitchen knife, ordered her to come out of the car.”



“The complainant screamed for help, but no one came to her aid,” and “The accused dragged the complainant out of the car to the back of the car, ordered her to kneel down, and tore her dress at knifepoint.”



It said thereafter, “he made her lie down and attempted to forcibly have anal sex with her, but after several unsuccessful attempts to penetrate the victim, he ordered her at knifepoint to have oral sex with him by sucking his penis till he ejaculated on the ground,” the prosecution stated.



The prosecution said, “still at knifepoint, he forcefully took from her a Huawei P30 lite phone valued at about GHc1,500, money amounting to almost GHc400, and left through the main gate.

“The complainant reported the matter to the community 11 DOVVSU (Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit) Police Station,” the facts stated.



It added that “on May 12, 2020, the accused was arrested for a similar offence”, and an “identification parade was held in the course of which the complainant identified the accused as the person who had robbed and indecently assaulted her.”



It said a search of his room revealed the hooded sweatshirt he wore when he attacked the complainant, a screwdriver, and a kitchen knife concealed in his wardrobe.



It said it was on the basis of these facts that the accused had been arraigned before this court.