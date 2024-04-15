Driver runs over car snatchers, kills one in the process

File photo

A suspected armed robber has met his untimely death after a driver drove his car over him and his accomplice in an attempt to nab his car, adomonline.com reports.

According to the news outlet, eyewitnesses say the two robbers approached the driver, intending to snatch his car after forcibly taking his phone.



But in self-defence, the driver is said to have quickly accelerated his car and drove into the yet-to-be-identified man and his attackers.



The report added that one of the robbers succumbed to injuries, while the other is in critical condition.

It is unclear where this incident happened.



