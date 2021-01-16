Driver’s mate dead, two others in critical condition in gory accident

A driver’s mate has died while two other persons are battling for their lives after two tipper trucks collided head-on at Krispol city on the Kasoa Budumburam stretch Friday morning.
According to an eyewitness, Nana Barfo, the white tipper truck with registration number GR 508-18 which was headed to Accra from Budumburam missed its way upon reaching the Krispol city intersection forcing it to ram into the yellow tipper truck which was heading to Budumburam camp from Kasoa.
The impact of the crash resulted in a 20-feet container falling off the truck and crushing the driver’s mate to death in the process.
Officers from the Kasoa Divisional Police Command and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the accident scene to help.
The victims were rushed to the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital while the body of the driver’s mate has been deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.
Budumbram Police have commenced investigations into the accident.
