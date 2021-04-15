Driver's mate grabbed over defilement

The suspect sneaked into the room of the victim and forcibly had sex with her

A 29-year-old driver's mate who allegedly sneaked into a neighbour's nine-year-old daughter's room and defiled her has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Patrick Amoako, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann has admitted Amoako to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000 with three sureties, two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property, pending the determination of the case.



The prosecution has been ordered to file its disclosures and witness statements they intend to rely on. They are to serve the accused and his lawyer with the documents filed.



The matter has been adjourned to April 27 for Case Management Conference.



Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a 36-year-old trader residing with her daughter who is the victim in the case. The prosecution said the accused person is a neighbour of the complainant.



DSP Boafo said on March 25, this year, at about 9:00 pm, Amoako sneaked into the room of the victim and forcibly had sex with her.

According to the prosecution, the victim entered the room and saw Amoako zipping up his trousers and she saw some discharges in the victim's pants.



The victim's aunty raised the alarm and Amoako sneaked into his room. The victim aunty however woke the victim up and took her to the father who saw some sperms in the victim's pants.



The prosecution said Amoako confronted the accused but he denied the offence.



DSP Boafo said a report was made to the Police at Tesano DOVVSU and the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek medical care.



The complainant returned the medical form which had been endorsed by a medical practitioner and the accused was arrested.