Driver’s mate in court for defiling girl

Patrick Narhgwah Narh, 20, the accused, pleaded not guilty

A driver’s mate, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a girl under age 16 in her father’s room, has appeared before the Accra circuit court, on Wednesday charged with defilement.

Patrick Narhgwah Narh, 20, the accused, pleaded not guilty, and the court presided by Mrs Christiana Cann granted him GH¢60,000 bail with three sureties.



As part of the bail condition, the court said that one of the sureties must be a public servant earning a net salary of not less than GH¢2,500 monthly.



The prosecutor, Detective Sargeant Opoku Agyemang, said accused and his parents used to live in the same house as the victim (name withheld) at Wireless/La in Accra.



The court heard that the complainant, Simon Doku Sogbodjor, 57, is the mother of the victim.



Sgt Agyemang said the accused and his parents relocated to another area, but the accused occasionally paid a visit to the complainant.

The court heard that Narh had sex with the victim for the first time in March this year, and repeated the act on July 23, 2020.



Sgt Agyemang said the victim raised the alarm when the accused had sexual intercourse with her again. However, he managed to escape arrest.



He told the court that a complaint was lodged with Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the victim was issued with a police medical form to receive treatment at the hospital.



Sgt Agyemang said when accused was arrested, he admitted the offence in his caution statement.