Driver’s mate killed, 2 in critical condition in gory accident at Gomoa Dominase

The accident involved KIA Rhino and a Tipper Truck

A driver’s mate died on the spot with two others in critical condition in a gory accident at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, involved a Kia Rhino with registration number WR- 566-16 and a tipper truck with registration number GS 6823-17.



Eyewitnesses told Adom News the Kia Rhino was heading towards the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway from the Gomoa Dominase township.



Upon reaching a section of the road, the engine went off, causing the driver to step down to fix it but did not watch out for any oncoming vehicle in his attempt to get back unto the road.

The tipper truck driver who was coming from Accra to Cape Coast, unfortunately, collided with the Kia, causing the death of the driver’s mate.



Some persons who helped to remove the victims from the vehicle said they have been sent to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the Omankrado of Gomoa Akyampim Traditional Council, Nana Kwao Adofrakye, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Roads and Highways to dualise the Kasoa -Cape Coast Highway which over the years has been an accident-prone area.