Driver’s mate remanded over defilement

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 23-year-old driver’s mate into prison custody for defiling a six-year-old girl at Denkyemuoso, in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The plea of Osei Kwame was deferred to March 03 this year to enable the police conduct further investigations.



Detective Inspector Francis Opoku told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that the complainant was the grandmother of the victim and they lived in the same vicinity with the suspect at Denkyemouso.



He said in January this year, the suspect lured the victim into an uncompleted building and had sexual intercourse with her and warned her not to tell anybody.

The prosecution said the victim kept her ordeal to herself until January 22 this year, when the complainant detected a wound in the private parts of the victim.



He said upon several questioning from the complainant, the victim narrated her ordeal and a report was made to the Abuakwa police who arrested the suspect.



Detective Inspector Opoku said during interrogation, the suspect denied the charges and the police were still conducting further investigations.