Driver’s mate remanded over robbery

Source: GNA

A 21-year-old driver's mate, Jeffery Johnson, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for robbery and causing harm.

Johnson and his absconded accomplices are alleged to have robbed two complainants of their mobile phones.



Johnson, during the robbery, allegedly stabbed Ebenezer Dapaah, the first complainant, on his right hand before robbing him of his phone and that of the second complainant, Rosemary Akorli.



The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.



The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah remanded him into Police custody to reappear on March 7, 2024.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court that the complainant, Ebenezer Dapaah, was a chef, and the second complainant, Rosemary Akorli, was a kitchen assistant. They both work at Papaya Food Company.



According to Chief Inspector Alorwu, the accused is a resident of Teshie.

On February 17, 2024, between the hours of 1:00 am and 1:30 am, Johnson together with his accomplices, currently on the run, rode their motorbike to the complainant‘s house and met the two of them.



The prosecution said Johnson stabbed Dapaah with a pair of scissors on his right hand and succeeded in robbing the complainants of one iPhone X, one Huawei phone and an Itel phone, all valued at GH¢4,200.



The prosecution said the complainants raised an alarm and folks in the area arrested Johnson, but his accomplices fled with the motorbike.



The prosecution said the complainants handed him over to the Teshie Police patrol team.



A search conducted on the accused person revealed one Itel phone belonging to the complainant and the pair of scissors the accused person used in committing the robbery.